Salena Zito: These Days, Finding a Sense of Community Is a Lot Like Prospecting for Gold

Roupp is a throwback to a different era, when honing a multitude of talents made you invaluable to a multitude of trades. He sees his jack-of-all-trades approach to providing for himself and his family as an asset, not something holding him back.

He is also a throwback to our love of forming associations. He started the Western Pennsylvania Gold Prospecting Facebook group to test the waters and see if people were interested in the hobby.

“It’s now grown to over 200 members who drive as far as three hours to come and hang out with us and pan and find gold,” Roupp said.

Thanks in large part to technology, cultural shifts and the social isolation that technology can create, people for the past generation have lost that internal lust we once universally shared to form associations within our communities. We used to like each other’s company — a lot. Shared values or a common purpose made us better people, better neighbors, better parents, and better sons and daughters.

What they are doing here recreates that sense of community these young people still yearn for.

Roupp said: “We all hang out. We have fun. Some parents have their kids come along. I tell everybody to bring basic prospecting equipment as well as enough food and drink for themselves and be prepared to have a story to tell their kids and grandkids years from now unlike the ones most of your friends will share with theirs.”

