Salena Zito: The Unbreakable Will of This Pennsylvania Town

Ellis said what is most important to know is what happens after someone wins one of the guns in the raffle. “If it’s the pistol, they can’t be under 21,” he explained. “If they won the rifle or shotgun, they have to be 18, and then they have to fill out the federal 4473 form.”

If they pass the federal background check, they have to go through the Pennsylvania state background check as well. “So it’s a quite extensive process that they have to go through,” he said. “They’re not handed over to them like, ‘Hey, you won. Here is your gun.’ There’s a legal aspect to it that they have to go through first.”

Raffle winners can also choose $200 in prize money in lieu of the gun.

Ellis said his regular customers are a mix of people. Some use the firearms for hunting and for putting food on the table, but “others use it because they like to go to the range and shoot,” he said. “And then there’s others that get it for protection. And then, for those who may be a part of the third, when they hear politicians talking about wanting to put bans on guns and bans on ammo, well, they’re seizing their opportunity to get something before there is no longer availability to get it.”