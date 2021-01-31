Salena Zito: The Lone Wanderers of the Revolution

Politicians sometimes use them to rally around or as a political wedge issue. Their service often takes more from them than any of us ever give, costing them marriages, friendships, life, limb or mind.

They become the lone wanderers among us who we don’t see until tragedy strikes or someone publicly dismisses them. This isn’t something of yesteryear. It happened yesterday when Capitol Police asked National Guard troops to move out of the congressional buildings and into garages.

They had little access to bathroom facilities and had cramped conditions that could be perilous during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the reaction across Washington and both sides of the aisle was outrage, someone made that decision, and someone with power found them disposable.

Let’s be clear here: The men and women in our National Guard are tough; they can handle and have handled worse than sleeping on a cold garage floor when it is 38 degrees out. The outrage here lies not in the deed but in the dismissal — the lack of respect for their fulfillment of duty.

It is a dismissive attitude many in our society have carried too long through too many generations.