Salena Zito: The Forgotten Counties Will Make Their Voices Heard

This is the home of the late Jack Murtha, the Democrat who was the first Vietnam War veteran to serve in Congress, and who held his Johnstown-based seat from 1974 until his death in 2010. The fact that it’s now considered a safe Republican seat says more about the pillars of our political parties than anything about the people of the district.

Jackie Kulback was at the Cambria County Republican Party headquarters where Miller was filling out his forms. He was not the only one changing his registration, as dozens of other people were lined up to do the same thing. Others picked up signs and bumper stickers or signed up to volunteer for a variety of functions.

Kulback said that a handful of Cambria Republicans got together and decided to do something about the one thing they were very good at: losing elections. “We were experts at that,” she said laughing. “We had struggled to get good candidates to run, if at all. There were times where we had nobody running for some of our offices. So, we just put together a strategic plan, and the focus was making sure that we gave anybody who wanted to run a fair shot at running. And we also, on top of that, really worked hard at voter registration.”