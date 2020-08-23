Salena Zito: The Epidemic Raging Within the Pandemic: Opioid Addiction

“We transitioned to recovery on May 19,” he said. “And out of the 31 homeless that we housed, 28 of them stayed. Maybe they were coming in initially just for shelter, but by the time we got our hands on them and got to spend time with them, almost 100% of them stayed to try to push them to a better life, which is really, really cool.”

Long before the pandemic came along, the nation, especially Appalachia, was in the throes of a deadly epidemic: opioid and meth addiction. It was a crisis that tore apart families, devastated communities and destroyed lives. As the pandemic continues, so does the opioid epidemic, with the pandemic’s widespread effects causing opioid addiction to escalate at alarming numbers.

The Overdose Data Mapping Application Program report published in May showed fatal overdoses rose by almost 11.4% from January to April, compared with the same period last year. In July, the American Medical Association warned about an increase of reports from across the country showing a dramatic increase in opioid-related mortality during the pandemic.

Often, the very people who need the program’s crisis care facilities have lost their jobs because of the virus and cannot afford to pay for critically needed help.