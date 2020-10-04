Salena Zito: Rural Pennsylvania Turns More Red, but Is It Enough for Trump?

When he was asked by Butler County Sheriff Mike Slupe if he had any problem endorsing Trump alongside 14 other sheriffs, Custer didn’t even pause to answer. “Hey, it’s great. I don’t care who it is. It’s still the president of the United States. I spent seven years in the Air Force. Being that close to Air Force One — that was a big thing for me,” he said.

His wife snapped a photo of him holding his “Cops For Trump” sign and put it on Facebook — and then things got really interesting.

By last Sunday, he’d gone online and quietly changed his voter registration. By Tuesday, he was once again standing with other members of the law enforcement community at a Trump rally in Pittsburgh when the president called him out by name and noted his party change.

“He kind of did my announcement for me,” Custer said.

Party affiliation and the emotional connection that goes along with it is complex. It is more than just a name. It is a decision that you likely discussed with your parents over the dinner table when you were 18 or that was passed down through your family’s life experiences. It is often rooted in place, profession or a grandparent.