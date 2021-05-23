Salena Zito: Pennsylvania Town Saved By Fracking Fears Biden Will Kill Its Prosperity

Sitting in his Southpointe office, CNX CEO Nick Deiuliis is dressed more like a dad ready to take his kid to soccer practice rather than a Fortune 500 exec.

Deiuliis, 52, calls what happened here nothing short of a miracle. He is worried that climate justice forces will undo all this success — and hurt not just welders, tradesmen and pipefitters but also the hospitality industry, school districts and community centers that have soared because of the region’s increased tax base.

“As exciting as the past 15 years have been for the region, you get very concerned about what the future holds for Canonsburg and for Western Pennsylvania,” said Deiuliis.

“Despite all these wonderful things that we’re doing ... decision-makers and elites are basically working night and day to deny you ... your future. That is something that frankly should not be taken lightly,” he said.

Deiuliis said he rarely engages in political battles. But he believes he must take a stand before a ban on fracking goes from a quip on the campaign trail to reality.

Deiuliis said he has “an ethical and moral responsibility as a business leader to speak up to defend the employees, to keep their families going with a high quality of life, to help the region that I am from and that we operate within.”

“To not do that, it’s a moral failing,” said Deiuliis. “We cannot allow the hammer to drop here again.”

Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst, and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner. She reaches the Everyman and Everywoman through shoe-leather journalism, traveling from Main Street to the beltway and all places in between.

