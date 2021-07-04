Salena Zito: Now More Than Ever, Twitter Isn't Real Life

Then again, Twitter is not very representative of America. Heck, it isn’t even representative of Democrats. A recent Pew Research Survey on Twitter use concluded just 10% of users produced an astonishing 92% of all tweets, and nearly 69% of those highly prolific users are Democrats. That alone should put to rest the idea that anything that happens on Twitter represents the real world.

But a closer look also reveals that the Democrats using Twitter are far more liberal than the Democrats who are not on Twitter.

In short, if you are on Twitter to get a sense of what an average Democrat thinks about an issue — the way too many journalists, strategists and candidates seem to do — your sense is going to be skewed. You are not reading average Democratic viewpoints.

Nor are you getting a good sense of reality. For example, if there were indeed no crisis on the border, why would Vice President Kamala Harris finally be going there? If people in New York City really did believe that the police should be defunded, why did Adams finish first among the mayoral candidates, and why would President Joe Biden now be calling to re-fund the police, doubling federal funding that pays state and local governments to hire more police officers?

Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst, and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner. She reaches the Everyman and Everywoman through shoe-leather journalism, traveling from Main Street to the beltway and all places in between.

