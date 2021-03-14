Salena Zito: Nothing Says 'America Is Back' Like Taking Someone's Job Away

He began his career as an operator. Spend more than five minutes with him, and it’s clear he is exactly the kind of guy who would work his way up in any job he did. He is just that way.

“We do major pipelines like Keystone XL, and then we also do a lot of integrity work and pipe replacement and work in the streets in congested areas,” he said. “We are noted for being able to complete on budget, on time, some of the most difficult projects in the steepest and toughest terrain, whether that’s in the mountains or in the city streets.”

The Keystone XL pipeline was a major part of Barnard’s portfolio this year. That is, until President Joe Biden crossed the line from being someone who professed on the campaign trail and in the debates to be a man who would heal this country with commonsense solutions to the handmaiden of the climate justice activists.

Jorgensen said the cancellation of the XL pipeline project was devastating to his industry.

“It’s a loss of over 700 jobs for employees and subcontractors to us,” he said. “Basically, a thousand jobs per spread if you include TC Energy jobs. This is a major setback for our company this year.”

Jorgensen added that beyond the 700 jobs directly affected, there are thousands of other jobs at risk.