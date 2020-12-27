Salena Zito: Livelihoods and Liberty Left in the Lurch

Mook isn’t alone. He is a snapshot of small businesses that are frozen with the effects of uncertainty, loss, fear and frustration, possibly going from the center of their neighborhoods to abandoned sentinels holding up the ghosts of businesses that used to be.

A year ago, Ray Mikesell was offering “Sunday Suppers” to his customers — family-style meals on long tables, just like Grandma used to make when growing up, bringing together parents, cousins, uncles and neighbors on a weekly basis. He served the meals at his Penn Avenue restaurant to people who no longer had family to eat with. Despite few people knowing each other, the suppers always ended up being just as noisy and just as delicious, and they filled a void many people found in their lives.

Today, Mikesell is doing whatever he can to keep his doors open. He, too, has been kneecapped by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandated restaurant shutdown. Now he’s making dinners for four to take home, offering home delivery and hoping the phone rings for takeout orders.