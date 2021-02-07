Salena Zito: Conservative Distress Goes Way Beyond the Face on the $20 Bill

More often than not, you will find that they are not as obsessed with politics in the way social media would have people believe, and that they are capable of having conversations with people who have different points of view and conduct their lives way outside the boundaries of the stereotypes those who don’t know a thing about them imagine.

They have long figured out two things about the people who write about them in a story or reference them on social media: Nuance is dead, and it is much easier to make a monster out of someone you don’t understand than to try to make an honest attempt to understand them.

Last week, there was a column in the Washington Post about how conservatives feel in the light of the news that President Joe Biden’s administration revived an effort to replace the image of Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill with Harriet Tubman.

The column declared, “Many conservatives will find the new Tubman bill distressing, even if they could barely tell you the first thing about Jackson.”

There is so much to unpack here, beginning with where the “many conservatives” come from, because I was hard-pressed to find “many conservatives” who found the news distressing.