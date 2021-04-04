Salena Zito: Chris Frye Is Helping Stage New Castle's Comeback

“I remember asking my mother, ‘Who is in charge of all this stuff?’” he said. “When she asked me what stuff I was talking about, I told her, ‘These potholes and buildings and bridges. Who is in charge of them? Because they are all falling apart, and someone is not doing their job.’”

“She told me it was the mayor’s job, and that always stuck with me,” Frye said.

Twenty years later, Frye is the mayor of his adopted hometown. The son of a single mother with three siblings made history in January 2020 when he was sworn in as New Castle’s first Black mayor. He is the rare Republican elected to the city’s top job and the youngest person ever to hold it. He did this with only $250 in his campaign coffer in a predominantly white city where the registration is overwhelmingly Democratic.