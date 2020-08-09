Salena Zito: As MLB restarts, Minor League Baseball survives and waits its turn

The county owns the ballpark; the family owns the franchise. Of their 26 full-time employees, they have had to furlough 15. But the team worked with local businesses to get their furloughed workers new jobs in the community.

Minor League Baseball is part of a ladder of systems, nearly all independently owned, that help prepare players competitively, emotionally and physically for a spot on a major league team. They also provide the promise of tomorrow to communities, families and children in small- to midsized towns across the country, people who often do not have the means, transportation or desire to travel to a major league stadium to see a game.

On July 26, JT Brubaker made his MLB debut for the Pirates, becoming the 171st Curve alum to reach the majors.

Today, despite the relentless sun and heat, locals steal a peek of the taxi team from the fences located hundreds of yards away, along the parking lots or near the amusement park. They say they are here just to hear the crack of the bat, or to follow the signals, or to see the game they love, or maybe even to catch a ball knocked out of the park.

No matter how fleetingly the moment passes, they want to try to capture a glimpse of their former lives, of all of our former lives.