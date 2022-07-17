 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ANOTHER VIEW

Salena Zito: American pride is out here, hiding in plain sight

  • 0

WEST NEWTON, Pa. — As the sun dipped below the horizon of the Laurel Mountains off in the distance of the Evergreen Drive-In Theater, families with children were spread out on their sleeping blankets in front of their cars. A cluster of couples were sitting in folding chairs, enjoying each other’s company.

Then, they all stood and placed their hands over their hearts. They joined together in singing the national anthem as it was played across all three screens.

They remained standing and sang along with the images on the screen to Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American” immediately after that. Seasoned attendees can always tell who the newbies are to the experience — they’re the ones moved to tears and wonder on their faces.

It is a scene repeated over and over again seven days a week before each movie; I have been hard-pressed to find anyone, young or old, who refuses to participate. When the music starts, everyone immediately stands up and sings. It is and remains a truly remarkable and moving experience for anyone who consumes the news or social media on a regular basis.

People are also reading…

Equally rare is a night, any night, when the Evergreen Drive-In isn’t packed. There are often several dozen cars waiting in line at dusk, hoping there will be enough room for their family or their group of friends to attend this night’s showing.

The minute you pull up with your family or friends, there is a sense of community all around you — very different from the sterile atmosphere at a traditional movie theater. Everyone here has bought into the experience of spreading out a blanket and chairs and taking in a movie under the stars, downing some concession food and even meeting some new friends during the show.

The Evergreen Drive-In got its start in 1947 as the Ruthorn Drive-In. Its opening made the front page of the local newspaper with the headline “Capacity audience at Opening Night; Drive-In Theater.” The story gushed that the first drive-in theater in Westmoreland County drew people from all points across this county and Fayette County, with ushers escorting each car to its space.

The Ruthorn Drive-In opened in the industry’s infancy just two years before Richard Hollingshead’s 1933 patent for “Drive-In Theater” was to expire. Subsequently, the drive-in industry exploded. In 1949, the same year Hollingshead lost his patent, Ruthorn became the Evergreen and has been so ever since.

It was here during the heyday of B-movies that splashed across the screens on pastures across the Midwest, Appalachia and both the Pacific and Atlantic coastlines; it was a rite of passage for the American family (as well as lusty teenagers) to spend at least a dozen weekends at a drive-in every summer.

The ‘60s were the golden age of the drive-in, peaking with more than 5,000 outdoor screens across the country. Now, that number is at around 500, according to numbers calculated by the United Drive-In Theater Owners Association.

The Warren family, which has been in the drive-in business since 1949 and owns seven other such drive-ins in the area, purchased the Evergreen in 1999. Two years later, they added two additional screens, and they began showing first-run movies a year later.

This week, if you get here in enough time, you have your choice of “Thor: Love & Thunder” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on screen one, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Elvis” on screen two, and “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Top Gun: Maverick” on screen three.

Adults pay $10 for admission, ages 6 to 12 pay half-price and children under 5 are free. It’s cash only, and you must follow the rules: no cussing; the speed limit is 5 mph; no alcohol; and don’t even think about littering.

In an era filled with new stories and social media posts listing grievances and reasons to hate living in this country, places such as the Evergreen Drive-In, where they celebrate America, are more common than you think.

Last week’s Gallup poll showed that America’s love of country is at an all-time historic low. A dwindling number of Americans, just 38% now, are “extremely proud” to be Americans. That’s down from 70% just after 9/11 and before the boom of social media.

Perhaps the question lacks nuance. People’s views on politics and government and the current state of the nation may have muddled many people’s answers. But I’m guessing that the answers at the Evergreen Drive-in would be remarkably different if you asked the same thing. Even with love of country falling out of fashion with our cultural curators (the people in power in news organizations, Hollywood, corporations, government, politics, institutions, academia and Big Tech), many, many people out there remain deeply proud to be American.

Salena Zito

Salena Zito

Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst, and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner. She reaches the Everyman and Everywoman through shoe-leather journalism, traveling from Main Street to the beltway and all places in between.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jacob Sullum: The FDA perversely seeks to make both cigarettes and harm-reducing alternatives less appealing: The agency's policies would boost the black market and smoking-related deaths

Jacob Sullum: The FDA perversely seeks to make both cigarettes and harm-reducing alternatives less appealing: The agency's policies would boost the black market and smoking-related deaths

Opinion: The Food and Drug Administration wants to prevent smoking-related deaths by making cigarettes less appealing. Toward that end, the FDA plans to ban menthol cigarettes and limit nicotine content to "reduce the addictiveness of cigarettes. Meanwhile, the FDA seems determined to make vaping products, the most promising harm-reducing alternative to cigarettes, less appealing to smokers. The perverse combination of these two regulatory strategies would undermine public health in the name of promoting it.

Salena Zito: Flown over: The impact of airlines cutting service to flyover country

Salena Zito: Flown over: The impact of airlines cutting service to flyover country

Last week, American Airlines announced it was ending daily passenger service from the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport after Labor Day. It wasn't just here, either. Dubuque, Iowa, and Islip and Ithaca, New York, have also lost passenger services from their regional airports. In short, as Detroit newsman Gary Miles phrased so eloquently on social media: "Flyover country just got more flown over."

Salena Zito: On the front lines of the tearing of our social fabric

Salena Zito: On the front lines of the tearing of our social fabric

When the Hampton Battery was dedicated in 1871 to a young Civil War soldier who lost his life protecting the Union at Chancellorsville, Virginia, the granite monument was a point of pride for residents of this neighborhood. Today, the battery's founder, Capt. Robert B. Hampton, who was remembered by the men who served under him as a born commander with "the chivalric nature of an honorable gentleman," is now part of a different carnage in America as he stands watch over an open heroin market that has taken over the once-grand park.

Salena Zito: Vestiges of Americana fading before our eyes

Salena Zito: Vestiges of Americana fading before our eyes

In truth, the last Howard Johnson's restaurant closed long before the one in Lake George, New York, did last week. The only thing that particular location had in common with the fried clams and 28 flavors of ice cream the restaurant was famous for was maintaining the iconic orange roof that signaled to families for generations you were pulling up to a place you could trust for known comfort food at reasonable prices.

Jacob Sullum: 'Red Flag' laws require a tricky balance: If congress decides to encourage them, it should not overlook the importance of due process protections

Jacob Sullum: 'Red Flag' laws require a tricky balance: If congress decides to encourage them, it should not overlook the importance of due process protections

Opinion: It is easy to understand the bipartisan appeal of a policy that promises to reduce gun violence by targeting dangerous individuals instead of imposing broad limits that affect millions of law-abiding Americans. So it's not surprising that the Senate gun control deal announced on Sunday includes federal grants aimed at encouraging states to pass and enforce "red flag" laws, which authorize courts to prohibit people from possessing firearms when they are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Jacob Sullum: Maximalists threaten a federalist compromise on abortion

Jacob Sullum: Maximalists threaten a federalist compromise on abortion

Opinion: When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, it ostensibly freed states to regulate abortion as they see fit. But that won't be possible if Congress manages to impose one abortion policy on the entire country or if states succeed in applying their own laws beyond their territory.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News