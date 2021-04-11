Salena Zito: A Union's Support of Biden Does Little To Save Members' Jobs in Pennsylvania

“Hiring family is encouraged because people know that comes with a lineage of a good work ethic,” said McNally, vice president of the local United Steelworkers union. “People rarely call off work here.”

The fact that the plant is owned by a company many states away likely made it easier for them to pull the plug, said Ward.

“It used to be businesses had an owner or a board of directors who lived in the same towns as their employees; they attended the same church services; their children were involved in sports; they were invested,” she said. “Now they live far away, and it is easier to turn out the lights and walk away because there is no societal pressure to try to remain invested in restructuring to save the plant.”

Locals are not totally without hope. Some interested buyers have toured the plant, but that’s all the workers know. In the meantime, they are facing the one thing they fear the most: silence.

“For 155 years, that hum meant people were working,” said Becker.

Becker remains a staunch supporter of Biden and said he’d love to see the president come here and talk to his union brothers and sisters.

“I would try to explain to him we really need his help, we really need that level playing field he always talks about,” he said. “Fair trade does not mean free trade, and if he comes through with that promise for that level playing field, well ... we can manufacture better than any other place in the world.”

Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst, and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner. She reaches the Everyman and Everywoman through shoe-leather journalism, traveling from Main Street to the beltway and all places in between.

