Salena Zito: A historical city went from boom to bust in the blink of an eye

The first hotel, the Astor, was built in a day. There were also several luxury hotels: the Chase House and the Danforth House, located on the corner of Holmden Street and First Street and opened on Christmas Eve 1865. Isham’s Jewelry Store was also on Holmden Street. So was a restaurant called Terrapin Lunch. There was Dr. Christie’s house on First Street, the banking house of Prather and Wadsworth, along with the residences, dances houses and law offices that all sprung up, creating a magical, muddy city built on opportunity, aspiration and greed. All of it fell when oil did.

It was the fastest-growing city in America in the valley that changed the world.

Within one year, the population would shrink to less than 10% of that of the heady first year. Within four years, it had vanished. The Danforth House sold as firewood for just $16.

Western Pennsylvania was oil country, and for a brief moment in history, Pithole was the best and the worst of it. It held all of the dreams and greed and enterprise needed to prosper as well as fail.