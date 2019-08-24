Charles Buck Rogers
April 2, 1923 - August 20, 2019
Charles Buck Rogers, 96, of Filer Idaho, passed away Aug. 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
He was born on April 2, 1923 in Brea, California to Raymond and Dessie Dunkle.
He joined the Army Air Corps in 1941 and was honorably discharged in January 1946 as a Corporal. He served in the China Offensive and India Burma campaigns, holding medals in the American and Asiatic Pacific campaigns; World War II Victory and Good Conduct medals.
He had a 20 year career with Whirpool in Minnesota after his service where he raised his family. He spent most of his retirement years in Montana and Idaho doing what he loved best – raising horses and hunting in the high country.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Buck is survived by his four children; Joy Morris (Ron), Florida, Chuck Rogers, Idaho, Cynthia Rogers, Minnesota and Athena Rogers, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Shem, Justin, Josh, Taryn, Tschan, Adam and Athena; ten great grandchildren, Oliver, Maddie, Rory, Callie, Garrett, Kyra, Ivy, Ellie, Jireh, Nathan, Sean and Cian.
A graveside service will be held at Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen at 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019. Final arrangements will be handled by Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
