KIMBERLY — Cities across the valley are celebrating Arbor Day on Friday — and later in other towns — to promote the planting of trees for the health of people, wildlife and the environment.
While the day is officially celebrated on the fourth Sunday in April in the U.S., most cities tend to hold ceremonies during the prior week. The date of the holiday varies from country to country, depending on the best time to plant trees.
In Burley, fourth-graders will plant trees Friday at Mountain View Elementary School and Twin Falls city officials and employees of Cactus Petes will plant trees in Sunrise Park.
Filer and Kimberly celebrated early this year.
“It’s good to give back to the environment,” Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry said Thursday at the city’s ceremony. “We take so much from it, we need to put some back.”
Stricker Elementary School fifth-graders sat on the lawn of South Park in Kimberly as Rock Creek Firefighter Brent Black read the Arbor Day Proclamation, explaining the origins of the global holiday.
Arbor Day started in 1872 in Nebraska when 1 million trees were planted, Black said.
Public works director Kevan Hafer started the city’s Arbor Day program 16 years ago, as part of Kimberly’s Tree City U.S.A. designation, said city employee John Balling. The city has since planted some 50 trees in its parks.
The Tree City U.S.A. program has promoted cities to plant trees since 1976.
Kimberly’s annual celebration is a collaboration between the city, the school district, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Kimberly Police Department, Rock Creek Rural Fire District, First Federal and other local businesses.
Cashlin Volkel, a student in Heather Reed’s fifth-grade class, took the blue ribbon — and a $50 prize from First Federal — in the Arbor Day poster contest, themed “Trees are terrific in all shapes and sizes.”
“Take care of the trees. We need them to survive,” Cashlin wrote on her winning poster, which featured a deer in a forest.
The “kiddos” will remember outings such as this well into adulthood, Reed said. She remembers Arbor Day in her home state of Minnesota.
“We would always get tiny pine trees to plant at home,” she said. She and her husband have planted many trees at their home since moving to Kimberly several years ago.
“Trees are not just for shade,” Reed said.
Remember: It’s never too late to plant a tree.
