A few reasons to plant trees

Fourth-graders from Mountain View Elementary School in Burley wrote essays about the importance of trees. Here are a few quotes from the winning students' essays:

Kaitlyn in Mrs. Craner's class:

First, what we have that's made out of wood is something that we use every day. The main things that we use every day are paper and pencils when in school. During this time, we use up more of the earth's Mother Nature and if this keeps up there will be nothing left. So if we use so much paper and don't recycle, we run out of trees. And if we run out of trees our air goes bad. Because trees make our air stay good. And if our air goes bad, the animals will die. And if animals die, then we will die because of starvation. And that would not be very good.

Dontrelle in Mrs. Cooper's class:

Trees are really important. Here are multiple reasons why. First the wonderful trees provide fruit. They can contain apples if you have the right kind. Palm trees have coconuts, and other trees could have plums. The great thing about them is that they're healthy for the human body.

Benjamin in Mrs. Gebhart's class:

Trees are important to the billions of people in the world. They give us oxygen, produce paper, give us wood, and grant homes to many creatures. To begin, trees give off oxygen. Oxygen is essential to life. We breathe oxygen and without it we would all die. After that, trees produce paper. We need paper for tests and letters. Without it we would be scratching on slate. Next, trees give us wood. Wood is used to create fire to keep us warm, build furniture, and make pencils to write with. Last of all, trees give homes to many animals such as birds, koalas, monkeys, and many more. Clearly, trees are very important.