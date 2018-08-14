TWIN FALLS — Glanbia awarded more than $200,000 to local charities Monday during its 25th annual Charity Challenge golf tournament at the Blue Lakes Country Club.
Blue Lakes Rotary received $50,000 from the challenge to support to the Twin Falls Optimist Youth House, a home for children who are aging out of foster care where they can live and develop life skills as they transition into adulthood. Glanbia added a surprise donation of $15,000 to the Optimist’s project.
“This is the biggest project we’ve ever taken on,” 36-year Optimist member Dennis Bowyer said as he manned a putting contest on the golf course.
Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center received $50,000 from the charity challenge to add therapy rooms, accessible restrooms, office space and a family area to its new arena southwest of Twin Falls. The nonprofit offers hippotherapy and therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special needs.
Gooding Restoration for Entertainment, Arts and Theater (GREAT) received $25,000 toward a new roof for the historic Schubert Theatre in Gooding. And Sleep in Heavenly Peace received $20,000 from the challenge, plus a surprise donation of $15,000 from Glanbia.
This year the charity challenge raised $25,000 more than last year, event chairwoman Peggy Watland said. Golfers — 190 of them, mostly Glanbia vendors and customers from all over the U.S. — paid $700 each to play in the tournament. Corporate sponsors stepped up to raise additional money for the fundraiser, which has donated $2.4 million worth of projects to date.
A few other winners are Mustard Seed Ministries ($10,000), Richfield School District ($10,000), St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation’s Fund for Children with Special Needs ($5,000) and Special Olympics Idaho, Twin Falls Tators ($5,000).
Glanbia employees start working on the charity event in February each year, Watland said. This year, 49 charities applied for funding.
A few past winners are Wellness Tree, for seed money to get Dr. David McClusky’s dream off the ground; Valley House, to help build its transitional home; and Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley, for a commercial kitchen.
The fundraiser is the largest charitable golf tournament in southern Idaho.
“We’re proud to be a part of this,” said head golf professional Mike Hamblin. “Blue Lakes is the place to host an event.”
