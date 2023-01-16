Night work to reduce lanes on Perrine Bridge on Tuesday

Night work to reduce lanes on Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS — Night work planned for the I.B. Perrine Bridge will mean lane closures on Tuesday.

The Idaho Transportation Department will reduce traffic on the bridge to one lane in each direction starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to an ITD statement. The closure will allow crews to replace luminaire wiring.

The work is expected to be completed in one night, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to be alert and watch for crews and equipment in the area.

County prosecutor’s office offers scholarships

TWIN FALLS — Graduating seniors from Twin Falls County are invited to apply for a scholarship offered annually by the prosecuting attorney’s office.

The top prize is a one-year (two semesters) full-tuition scholarship for the upcoming academic year to the College of Southern Idaho. Second- and third-place winners will receive a scholarship for one semester of paid tuition at CSI, and other finalists might receive $200 toward their CSI tuition.

Among the requirements is writing an essay on the topic of “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”

Selected finalists will be required to give a five-minute presentation related to their essay to a scholarship committee.

Applications are available at Twin Falls County high schools or the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Application deadline is March 1.

– TIMES-NEWS