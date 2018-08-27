TWIN FALLS — Did you know The Snug Bar and Grill in Eden bought about 700 bottles of liquor over a year's time?
The Idaho State Liquor Division keeps track of what each establishment buys from the state every fiscal year — and it's all public record. The state is the only distributor of liquor in Idaho.
Here's a look at which establishments bought the most liquor by the number of bottles in each south-central Idaho city in the 2018 fiscal year, and how much they spent:
Bellevue — Silver Dollar Saloon & Grill
How much they spent: $83,176.17
How much they bought: 3,959 bottles
Bliss — Bliss Saloon
How much they spent: $18,402.33
How much they bought: 972 bottles
Buhl — TJ's Lounge
How much they spent: $22,238.65
How much they bought: 1,573 bottles
Burley — El Caporal
How much they spent: $47,941.70
How much they bought: 2,705 bottles
Carey — Carey Sport Shop
How much they spent: $355.15
How much they bought: 22 bottles
Castleford — King & Harts
How much they spent: $9,876.33
How much they bought: 566 bottles
Declo — Shakers
How much they spent: $10,044.30
How much they bought: 586 bottles
Dietrich — Eagle's Nest
How much they spent: $2,368.61
How much they bought: 187 bottles
Eden — The Snug Bar & Grill Eden
How much they spent: $12,596.54
How much they bought: 701 bottles
Fairfield — Iron Mountain Inn
How much they spent: $7,590.80
How much they bought: 413 bottles
Filer — Rail Nine
How much they spent: $5,751.18
How much they bought: 285 bottles
Gooding — Mir A Mar
How much they spent: $34,704.25
How much they bought: 1,987 bottles
Hagerman — Angler's Lounge
How much they spent: $37,430.05
How much they bought: 2,296 bottles
Hailey — The Red Shoe
How much they spent: $54,053.43
How much they bought: 2,344 bottles
Hansen — South Hills Bar & Grill
How much they spent: $12,697.13
How much they bought: 718 bottles
Hazelton — The Landmark Bar & Grill
How much they spent: $9,531.26
How much they bought: 516 bottles
Hollister — Busters Restaurant & Saloon
How much they spent: $4,198.56
How much they bought: 228 bottles
Jerome — Blue Lakes Country Club
How much they spent: $39,512.56
How much they bought: 2,043 bottles
Ketchum — Casino Club
How much they spent: $121,747.33
How much they bought: 6,289 bottles
Kimberly — Anita's BucknBar
How much they spent: $20,629.73
How much they bought: 1,474 bottles
Murtaugh — The Iron Rail Bar & Grill
How much they spent: $5,066.43
How much they bought: 331 bottles
Paul — Sport Shop
How much they spent: $16,500.52
How much they bought: 802 bottles
Richfield — Little Wood Saloon
How much they spent: $16,897.93
How much they bought: 1,025 bottles
Rupert — The Blue Room
How much they spent: $31,478.78
How much they bought: 2,139 bottles
Shoshone — Iron Horse Saloon
How much they spent: $19,167.51
How much they bought: 1,352 bottles
Sun Valley — Sun Valley Resort
How much they spent: $480,469.12
How much they bought: 17,341 bottles
Twin Falls — Anchor Bistro & Bar
How much they spent: $81,061.36
How much they bought: 4,784 bottles
Wendell — Silver Spur
How much they spent: $17,320.24
How much they bought: 1,065 bottles
West Magic — West Magic Resort
How much they spent: $2,107.38
How much they bought: 138 bottles
