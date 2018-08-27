Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Anchor Bistro patio
Gabe Gutierrez hangs out with friends June 17, 2016, on the patio at the Anchor Bistro and Bar in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Did you know The Snug Bar and Grill in Eden bought about 700 bottles of liquor over a year's time? 

The Idaho State Liquor Division keeps track of what each establishment buys from the state every fiscal year — and it's all public record. The state is the only distributor of liquor in Idaho. 

Where does Magic Valley get its booze? These bars bought the most liquor in each county

Here's a look at which establishments bought the most liquor by the number of bottles in each south-central Idaho city in the 2018 fiscal year, and how much they spent:

Bellevue — Silver Dollar Saloon & Grill

How much they spent: $83,176.17

How much they bought: 3,959 bottles

Bliss — Bliss Saloon

How much they spent: $18,402.33

How much they bought: 972 bottles

Buhl — TJ's Lounge

How much they spent: $22,238.65

How much they bought: 1,573 bottles

Burley — El Caporal

How much they spent: $47,941.70 

How much they bought: 2,705 bottles

Carey — Carey Sport Shop

How much they spent: $355.15

How much they bought: 22 bottles

Castleford — King & Harts

How much they spent: $9,876.33

How much they bought: 566 bottles

Declo — Shakers

How much they spent: $10,044.30

How much they bought: 586 bottles

Dietrich — Eagle's Nest 

How much they spent: $2,368.61

How much they bought: 187 bottles

Eden — The Snug Bar & Grill Eden

How much they spent: $12,596.54

How much they bought: 701 bottles

Fairfield — Iron Mountain Inn

How much they spent: $7,590.80

How much they bought: 413 bottles

Filer — Rail Nine

How much they spent: $5,751.18

How much they bought: 285 bottles

Gooding — Mir A Mar

How much they spent: $34,704.25

How much they bought: 1,987 bottles

Hagerman — Angler's Lounge

How much they spent: $37,430.05 

How much they bought: 2,296 bottles

Hailey — The Red Shoe

How much they spent: $54,053.43

How much they bought: 2,344 bottles

Hansen — South Hills Bar & Grill

How much they spent: $12,697.13

How much they bought: 718 bottles

Hazelton — The Landmark Bar & Grill

How much they spent: $9,531.26

How much they bought: 516 bottles

Hollister — Busters Restaurant & Saloon

How much they spent: $4,198.56

How much they bought: 228 bottles

Jerome — Blue Lakes Country Club

How much they spent: $39,512.56

How much they bought: 2,043 bottles 

Ketchum — Casino Club

How much they spent: $121,747.33

How much they bought: 6,289 bottles

Kimberly — Anita's BucknBar

How much they spent: $20,629.73

How much they bought: 1,474 bottles

Murtaugh — The Iron Rail Bar & Grill

How much they spent: $5,066.43

How much they bought: 331 bottles

Paul — Sport Shop

How much they spent: $16,500.52

How much they bought: 802 bottles

Richfield — Little Wood Saloon

How much they spent: $16,897.93

How much they bought: 1,025 bottles

Rupert — The Blue Room

How much they spent: $31,478.78

How much they bought: 2,139 bottles

Shoshone — Iron Horse Saloon

How much they spent: $19,167.51 

How much they bought: 1,352 bottles

Sun Valley — Sun Valley Resort

How much they spent: $480,469.12 

How much they bought: 17,341 bottles

Twin Falls — Anchor Bistro & Bar

How much they spent: $81,061.36 

How much they bought: 4,784 bottles

Wendell — Silver Spur

How much they spent: $17,320.24

How much they bought: 1,065 bottles

West Magic — West Magic Resort

How much they spent: $2,107.38

How much they bought: 138 bottles

