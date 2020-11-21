New system and big delays at the DMV lead to employees quitting, statewide extensions

BOISE — Delays at Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles offices are creating headaches for vehicle owners — and the employees trying to help them.

The Idaho Transportation Department rolled out a new system for the DMV, called the GEM System, in October. The system ties people’s licenses to their vehicle registrations, which is supposed to expedite future needs.

Officials say it is much-needed upgrade to the previous system, four decades old. But the transition has created long lines as employees struggle to work around a system that Ada County Assessor Bob McQuade, whose office is in charge of the county’s DMV offices, says was rolled out too early.

“This was rolled out in the beta testing stage of development, and it really had not been adequately tested,” McQuade told the Statesman by phone Tuesday. If ITD had taken more time to test it before rolling it out across the state, he said, fewer problems would be plaguing employees trying to navigate it.

A Canyon County spokesman confirmed that four of the 20 county’s DMV employees working for the county had left since the new system had rolled out Oct. 13, as first reported by the Idaho Press. Officials from the Canyon County Assessor’s office did not respond to a Statesman request to confirm if the departures were a result of the new system.