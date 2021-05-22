New State Board president aims to draw Idaho’s leaders back into consensus over education priorities

“I would have thought the conversation would have been about the impact of the pandemic,” Liebich said at an April news conference, minutes after taking the helm of the State Board. “But that’s not where the conversation has been at all. It’s been about the issue of do we, or do we not, indoctrinate kids? Do we or do we not have freedom of expression?”

Liebich defended schools, but said the State Board will look into the Legislature’s concerns. Then, he drew the conversation back to more fundamental priorities: literacy, college and career pathways, and combating the negative impact of the pandemic.

“There’s no question that the pandemic has had an impact on student achievement and the social and emotional well-being of our kids,” Liebich said. “I think we as a board, and the entire system, is going to have to be focused to address those issues.”

Liebich sees education as key for Idaho’s economy

Little gave Liebich a seat on the State Board in late 2019, to replace former member Richard Westerberg, of Preston. Liebich is the former president and CEO of a Boise-area engineered wood company called RedBuilt.