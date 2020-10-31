Nationwide ammo shortage felt in eastern Idaho

Fueling the buying binge is anxiety about the coronavirus, nationally publicized protests over police shootings and uncertainty about what an election will bring.

“I would guess that anytime some political story changes or the winds of some rumors happen, people go out and hoard all that stuff,” said Sgt. Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s department. “I’ve never seen any situation where somebody had to go use it all other than for recreation. So, far the zombies haven’t come after us.”

While Al’s Sporting Goods reports pallets of ammunition disappearing in less than a day, police departments say so far, their bullet needs for practice shooting and officer needs are being met as departments order in bulk and well in advance.

“We’re fine,” said Jessica Clements, spokeswoman for Idaho Falls Police Department. “The person that does our ordering for ammunition did say that it has been slow and harder to get this year. He put an order in and it takes longer to fill it or it comes in partials. It’s just taking a little longer this year.”

Law enforcement officers depend on bullets. Besides the rounds they carry with them, they also are required to qualify with their guns periodically at shooting ranges.