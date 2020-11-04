Unofficial results show Democrat Joe Biden winning Wisconsin

Four years after Republican President Donald Trump turned Wisconsin red for the first time since 1984 by a razor-thin margin, unofficial results show Wisconsin voters, by a nearly identical margin, have backed Democrat Joe Biden.

Wisconsin has lived up to expectations it would have outsized influence in the presidential election. However, the ultimate result of this turbulent election is now up to other key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

With more than 99% of precincts reporting and nearly all absentee ballots accounted for, Biden has notched a 49.57% lead over Trump, who got 48.94%. According to the Associated Press, 95% of the expected vote is in.

The number of voters in this election, about 3.3 million, set an all-time record for the state, while the turnout as a percentage of the estimated voting-age population was about 72.5%, just shy of the all-time record of 73.2% turnout in 2004.

Either way, turnout is substantially higher than in 2016, when about 3 million, or 67% of voting age Wisconsinites cast a ballot.

As of around 8 a.m., Biden was winning the state with fewer than 21,000 votes, a figure hauntingly similar to Trump’s roughly 22,000 vote margin of victory in 2016, but in reverse.