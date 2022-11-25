Mountain West Championship matchup is set

BOISE — The Boise State football team still has a regular season game to play this week, but it already knows it will play for a Mountain West championship for the sixth time in 10 years — and knows the opponent.

The Broncos clinched their first berth in the title game since 2020 and home-field advantage Saturday with a 20-17 win at Wyoming. It’s the first time they will host the game since 2019.

Boise State’s opponent is a familiar one. The Broncos will host Fresno State on Saturday, Dec. 3 (2 p.m., Fox).

The Broncos (8-3, 7-0 Mountain West) welcomed Fresno State (7-4, 6-1) to Albertsons Stadium on Oct. 8 and cruised to a 40-20 victory. It was their second straight win over the Bulldogs. Boise State traveled to Fresno, California, and won 40-14 last season.

This won’t be the first time the rivals have met twice in a season. In 2018, Boise State beat the Bulldogs 24-17 in the regular season, but Fresno State returned the favor with a 19-16 overtime win in the championship game on The Blue.

Fresno State wasn’t at full strength for this year’s first meeting. Star quarterback Jake Haener was sidelined with an ankle injury, and the Bulldogs were slumping — with the loss in Boise dropping them to 1-4 on the season.

Haener returned to the starting lineup on Oct. 29 and posted 394 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to a 32-28 win over San Diego State. Fresno State has won six games in a row now, and wraps up the regular season Friday at home against Wyoming.