Idaho Power files for $111M rate increase

Idaho Power has filed a general rate case with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, seeking an overall increase of $111 million, or 8.61%, the company announced in a news release last week.

This is Idaho Power’s first general rate case filing since 2011, a proceeding used by the Idaho PUC to determine the costs of operating and maintaining the utility system, and how those costs are allocated among its customers. Since then, Idaho Power’s customer base has grown by about 23% and operating expenses have increased by about $50 million, the company said.

“We are sensitive to the impacts rate increases have on our customers, and our company works hard to keep our expenses low and our prices well below the national average,” Idaho Power President and CEO Lisa Grow said in the release. “This case is largely focused on the infrastructure additions that have been necessary to reliably serve our growing customer base.”

A rate increase, if approved by the Idaho PUC, would not take effect until at least January 2024. The average residential customer using 950 kilowatt hours per month would see a monthly bill increase of about $11.61, according to the release.

Tune-Up music camp slated June 14 in Rupert

The Historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert, 610 Fremont Ave., will host its second annual Tune-Up summer music camp for children ages 11-18 on Wednesday, June 14, from 1 to 6 p.m.

The Tune-Up camp, designed for youth musicians in choir, orchestra and band, will teach correct auditioning behavior, care for instruments and voice, music theory and more. Cost is $60 per camper and includes a T-shirt, swag and dinner.

For more information, call Jeff Gomez at 208-670-7941 or Stetzon Blacker at 208-219-3525.

June Bug Night for Kids set for Friday in Burley

The Cassia County Historical Museum will host its June Bug Night for Kids, a free movie event featuring “Shrek, on Friday at 6 p.m.

Popcorn, candy and drinks will be available. A free will offering will be accepted. The museum is located at 1142 Hiland Ave., on the corner of Hiland and Main. For more information, call 208-678-7172.

Also:

The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center Community Education Department will host a variety of community education courses throughout June: Family Treasure Hunting for Letterboxes (Thursday, June 8, 6 to 8 p.m.); The Science of Pizza and Pasta! (Friday, June 9, 1 to 3:30 p.m.); Safe Sitter Babysitter Training (Friday, June 9, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.); and Classic French Macarons (Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. to noon). To register or for more information on each course, call 208-678-1400 or go online to https://communityed.csi.edu.

Ron James, a member of the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and an adjunct instructor of East Asian history at Idaho State University, will speak on the history of Chinese miners who lived and mined in the Snake River Canyon on Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum in Rupert, 99 E. Baseline Rd.

The Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church on Burton Avenue. This will be an eat, chat and BYOP (Bring our Own Project) day. Please bring a dessert or salad to share. The regular meeting will be at 1:30 pm. All levels of sewists are welcome.

The First Baptist Church of Burley, 2262 Hiland Ave., will host Vacation Bible School on June 12-16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. All children entering kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome to see and learn about Jesus through His word. Join for Gospel centered on biblical teachings, crafts, games, snacks, music and more.

The Cassia County Historical Museum will host a "Make Your Own Museum" in a Shoe Box event for children on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be age groups for 4 and under, 5 to 8 and 9 and older. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group. For more information, call 208-678-7172.

The Burley Lyle R. Morton American Legion Post 17 will hold a flag retirement ceremony in honor of Flag Day on Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at 1501 Oakley Ave.

