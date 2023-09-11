Burley Public Library gets $500K gift for expansion

The Idaho Commission for Libraries awarded $500,000 to the Burley Public Library on Wednesday through its Facilities Improvement Grant program.

The funding will be used to help pay for a planned 1,900-square-foot expansion of the library, plus the remodeling of 600 square feet of existing space, according to an ICfL news release. The project will bring the library up to building code, plus create a flexible-use community meeting space and two private study/telehealth rooms.

The ICfL is awarding more than $3.25 million to 15 public libraries across Idaho with funding made available through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund. For more about the FIG program, go online to https://libraries.idaho.gov/facilities-capital-improvements/.

Rupert hospital to host annual Teddy Bear Clinic

Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert will host its fourth annual Teddy Bear Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The outdoor event on the front lawn of the hospital, located at 1224 8th St., is designed to “teach young people that doctors and hospitals aren’t scary and are there to help them when needed,” according to a news release. Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal for a wellness check. An adoption center will be open for children who do not have a stuffed animal.

Hospital employees will focus on teaching children how to become “Hand Washing Heroes” and helping them learn how to use the “Cough Pocket,” the release said. The event will also include tours of the hospital and Life Flight helicopter.

Also:

The Minidoka County Historical Society and Museum

will host its monthly community night at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Dan Davidson, manager of the Minidoka Irrigation District since 2012 and past president of the Idaho Water Users Association, will be the featured speaker. For more information, call the museum at 208-436-0336.

The Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild

will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Burley First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. Beginning, intermediate and advanced quilters are all welcome.

– The Voice