Idaho Travel Council awards 2023 grants

The Idaho Travel Council, as part of its annual grant program to promote tourism, awarded more than $10.3 million last week to non-profit organizations across the state — including nearly $650,000 to Southern Idaho Tourism.

“Thanks to the work of our travel partners and team members, Idaho’s tourism industry achieved another record year,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said in a news release. “The major increase in funds for new tourism marketing and regional grants will expand awareness of Idaho as a spectacular travel destination and positively impact our communities and businesses across our state.”

Idaho Tourism activities are funded by a 2% tax paid by travelers and collected by the state’s hotel, motel, vacation rental, and private campground owners, according to the release.

Also:

The Minidoka County School District

will host a child find screening on Friday at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th St. in Rupert. The preschool child find, for children ages 3 to 5, includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social and pre-academic skills, vision, and hearing. For appointments, call the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727.

The

Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild

will host its monthly meeting on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church at 21st and Burton in Burley. The featured pre-cut quilts for this day will be Fairy Cabin and A Garden for Harper. Beginning, intermediate and advanced quilters are welcome.

Healing Grieving Hearts will host its third annual Wings of Hope

on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. at Morey’s Steakhouse in Burley. The free event will allow attendees to release a butterfly in memory of a lost loved one. A light dinner will follow. For information or to reserve a butterfly, call or text 208-679-9401.

The third annual

Days-Gone-By

festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cassia County Historical Museum, 1142 Hiland Ave. in Burley. The event is free and open to the whole family.

– The Voice