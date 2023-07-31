VF Law’s Bones earns Idaho Business Review honors

Brittaney Bones, an associate for VF Law, a full-service law firm with offices in Idaho and across the Northwest and Southwest, was recently honored as one of the 2023 Idaho Business Review Women of the Year.

The distinguished recognition celebrates 50 female leaders across Idaho who have made their mark while continuing to pave the path for leaders of the future. Bones will be honored at the Idaho Business Review’s awards gala in September at the Boise Center.

“Engaging with my community and finding actionable ways to service and provide opportunities for others is what motivates me, professionally and personally,” Bones said in a news release. “Leading the transition into the Idaho market on behalf of VF Law has been fulfilling, and I look forward to continuing servicing our local clients and helping them reach their goals.”

In addition to her work at VF Law, Bones is vice chair for the Legislative Action Committee for the Community Associations Institute. She also mentors students at the College of Idaho and has donated time to the Rock Bottom Foundation, which provides meals to unhoused Idahoans.

Also:

The Minidoka County School District will host a child find screening on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th St. in Rupert. The preschool child find, for children ages 3 to 5, includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social and pre-academic skills, vision, and hearing. For appointments, call the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727.

– The Voice