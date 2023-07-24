Minidoka Schools to host child find screening

The Minidoka County School District will host a child find screening on Aug. 11 at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th St. in Rupert.

The preschool child find, for children ages 3 to 5, includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social and pre-academic skills, vision, and hearing. For appointments, call the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727.

Olivas, Fernau win shoe box museum contest

Jayvin Leonardo Olivas and Vayda Fernau were winners of the Make Your Own Museum in a Shoe Box hosted by the Cassia County Historical Museum this month.

Jayvin, the son of Jade and Raquel Olivas of Burley, was the winner in the 9 and over category for his mini-museum titled “Hunter’s Paradise.” Vayda, the daughter of Kolby Fernau, was the winner in the 5-8 division for her mini-museum titled “Pocahontas Beach.”

Also:

World Wide Foods LLC, a subsidiary of The Mart Group, is expanding its frozen potato business in Rupert with a new facility under construction next to the existing Mart Produce fresh pack facility, according to a company statement. Completion is expected next year. The Mart Group

is locally owned by four family farms in the Rupert area: Hansen Farms of Idaho, Circle D Farms, Jentzsch Kearl Farms and Grant 4-D Farms.

Lexi Holtsclaw and Hudson Dayley were the winners of children’s bicycles at the Bicycle, Fire and Water Safety Festival

on July 15 at the Cassia County Historical Museum. Lexi is the daughter of Katrina Sorenson and Chester Holtsclaw of Burley, while Hudson is the son of Jeff Dayley of Albion.

D.L. Evans Bank

will open its 39th branch this fall at the University Place Mall in Orem, Utah, the Burley-based company announced June 29. “We are humbled by the opportunity to continue to grow and expand our family owned and employee-owned franchise while providing our customers with top-notch banking solutions and the best customer service in the industry,” John V. (JV) Evans III, the bank’s chief executive officer, said in a news release.

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo will be the featured speaker at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce

monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N Overland Ave. Reservations are required by phone at 208-679-4793.

– The Voice