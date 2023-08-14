Public health to offer tobacco cessation class in Heyburn

The South Central Public Health District is offering tobacco cessation community classes in multiple locations across the Magic Valley into November, including Heyburn. Participants, 18 years or older only, will receive free nicotine patches, gun and lozenges during the five-week class to support their efforts to quit.

The Heyburn class, to be held at 485 22nd St., will be on Mondays from Oct. 16 through Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killing more than 480,000 people from smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke each year.

Call 208-737-5968 to schedule a class. For more information, go online to phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco.

Idaho digital equity draft plan open for public comment

The Idaho Commission for Libraries has partnered with Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute to create a five-year statewide Digital Access for All Idahoans Plan to serve as a benchmark and roadmap for achieving digital equity in Idaho.

The draft of the DAAI Plan is ready for review and public comment through Sept. 8. . To view the draft and for more information, go online to https://libraries.idaho.gov/digital-access-for-all-idahoans/.

To comment, complete the online form at https://forms.office.com/g/cAk6iLYRkQ; email digitalskills@libraries.idaho.gov; or mail to Idaho Commission for Libraries, Attn: DAAI Draft Plan Comments, 325 W. State St. Boise, 83702.

A revised plan will be available in October.

Also:

Healing Grieving Hearts will host its third annual Wings of Hope on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. at Morey’s Steakhouse in Burley. The free event will allow attendees to release a butterfly in memory of a lost loved one. A light dinner will follow. For information or to reserve a butterfly, call or text 208-679-9401.

The third annual Days-Gone-By festival is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cassia County Historical Museum, 1142 Hiland Ave. in Burley. The event is free and open to the whole family.

