Mini-Cassia CROP Hunger Walk set for Sept. 9

The 2023 Mini-Cassia CROP (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) Hunger Walk, one of just four scheduled in Idaho and the only in the Magic Valley, will be Saturday, Sept. 9, at Riverside Park in Heyburn.

Proceeds from CROP Hunger Walks help to provide food and fund self-help programs in the United States and more than 80 other countries to address the causes of poverty and powerlessness, according to a news release.

A full 25% of money raised will remain in the Mini-Cassia area and benefit five local agencies: The Minidoka and Cassia County senior centers for their Meals on Wheels programs, Open Hearts Food Pantry in Rupert, Hope Community Food Pantry in Paul, and Community Food Share in Burley.

There were more than 800 Walks in the U.S. last year. The other scheduled Walks in Idaho this year are in Bonners Ferry (Sept. 23), Boise (Oct. 15) and Caldwell (Oct. 15), according to the CROP website.

For more information, to walk or form a team of walkers, call Colleen Parkin at 208-431-0569 or Barbara Ward at 208-670-3305. To sponsor a walker or make a donation, go online to events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/events/burleyid.

Intermountain Gas files to decrease prices by 20.6%

Intermountain Gas Company has asked to decrease its prices by an average of 20.6%, or $86.9 million, effective Oct. 1, in its annual purchased gas cost adjustment with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

The proposed change to residential and commercial rates is based on Intermountain’s estimated decrease in gas commodity costs for the upcoming year, according to a news release. The typical residential customer would see a monthly decrease of $11.96, or 19.3%, while the average commercial customer would see a decrease of $72.88, or 24.4%, per month, the release said.

A copy of the applications are available for review at the PUC offices in Boise, on its homepage at www.puc.idaho.gov, and on the Intermountain website at www.intgas.com.

Intermountain serves about 412,500 residential, commercial and industrial customers in 74 communities across southern Idaho.

Gatlin Brothers to play Thursday in Burley

The Grammy Award-winning Gatlin Brothers, who have performed for the last eight U.S. presidents, will play at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley on Thursday. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

The Texas trio’s hits include “All the Gold in California,” “Broken Lady,” and “Statues Without Hearts,” to name a few – plus their chart-topping single “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You,” is ranked among Billboard’s 100 greatest all-time country songs.

The brothers — Larry, Steve and Rudy — have been performing for nearly 70 years, with appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee-Haw, The Merv Griffin Show and others.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go online to gatlinbrothers.com.

Idaho digital equity draft plan open for public comment

The Idaho Commission for Libraries has partnered with Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute to create a five-year statewide Digital Access for All Idahoans Plan to serve as a benchmark and roadmap for achieving digital equity in Idaho.

The draft of the DAAI Plan is ready for review and public comment through Sept. 8. To view the draft and for more information, go online to https://libraries.idaho.gov/digital-access-for-all-idahoans/.

To comment, complete the online form at https://forms.office.com/g/cAk6iLYRkQ; email digitalskills@libraries.idaho.gov; or mail to Idaho Commission for Libraries, Attn: DAAI Draft Plan Comments, 325 W. State St. Boise, 83702.

A revised plan will be available in October.

Also:

The Ridge and Rock Base Camp Children’s Ministry will begin again on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Burley, 2262 Highland Ave. The ministry, open to all children in kindergarten through sixth grade, will meet every Wednesday night. For more information, call the church at 208-878-7613.

will begin again on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Burley, 2262 Highland Ave. The ministry, open to all children in kindergarten through sixth grade, will meet every Wednesday night. For more information, call the church at 208-878-7613. The Minidoka County Historical Society and Museum will host its monthly community night on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Dan Davidson, manager of the Minidoka Irrigation District since 2012 and past president of the Idaho Water Users Association, will be the featured speaker. For more information, call the museum at 208-436-0336.