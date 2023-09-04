





Mini-Cassia CROP Hunger Walk set for Saturday

The 2023 Mini-Cassia CROP (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) Hunger Walk, one of just four scheduled in Idaho and the only in the Magic Valley, will be Saturday at Riverside Park in Heyburn.

Proceeds from CROP Hunger Walks help to provide food and fund self-help programs in the United States and more than 80 other countries to address the causes of poverty and powerlessness, according to a news release.

A full 25% of money raised will remain in the Mini-Cassia area and benefit five local agencies: The Minidoka and Cassia County senior centers for their Meals on Wheels programs, Open Hearts Food Pantry in Rupert, Hope Community Food Pantry in Paul, and Community Food Share in Burley.

There were more than 800 Walks in the U.S. last year. The other scheduled Walks in Idaho this year are in Bonners Ferry (Sept. 23), Boise (Oct. 15) and Caldwell (Oct. 15), according to the CROP website.

For more information, to walk or form a team of walkers, call Colleen Parkin at 208-431-0569 or Barbara Ward at 208-670-3305. To sponsor a walker or make a donation, go online to events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/events/burleyid.

Idaho gets $1.8M to support opioid overdose risks

The state of Idaho was awarded nearly $1.8 million last week from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources’ Health Resources and Services Administration to support rural efforts to respond to overdose risk from fentanyl, heroin and other opioids.

More than 100,000 people die annually from opioid overdose, according the federal data.

“Far too many rural families have faced the devastation of overdose, and these deaths are felt deeply across rural communities — where often everyone knows someone lost too soon,” HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson said in a news release.

The HRSA funding for Idaho includes $999,999 to support rural communities to establish treatment sites for individuals to access medications to treat opioid use disorder; $499,514 to develop and implement interventions in rural communities to prevent, treat and care for opioid exposed infants; and $300,000 to help rural communities respond to specific and immediate needs, including distribution of life-saving opioid overdose reversal medications.

Idaho digital equity draft plan open for public comment

The Idaho Commission for Libraries has partnered with Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute to create a five-year statewide Digital Access for All Idahoans Plan to serve as a benchmark and roadmap for achieving digital equity in Idaho.

The draft of the DAAI Plan is ready for review and public comment through Friday. To view the draft and for more information, go online to https://libraries.idaho.gov/digital-access-for-all-idahoans/.

To comment, complete the online form at https://forms.office.com/g/cAk6iLYRkQ; email digitalskills@libraries.idaho.gov; or mail to Idaho Commission for Libraries, Attn: DAAI Draft Plan Comments, 325 W. State St. Boise, 83702.

A revised plan will be available in October.

Also:

The Ridge and Rock Base Camp Children’s Ministry

will begin again on Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Burley, 2262 Highland Ave. The ministry, open to all children in kindergarten through sixth grade, will meet every Wednesday night. For more information, call the church at 208-878-7613.

The

Minidoka County Historical Society and Museum

will host its monthly community night on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Dan Davidson, manager of the Minidoka Irrigation District since 2012 and past president of the Idaho Water Users Association, will be the featured speaker. For more information, call the museum at 208-436-0336.

Idaho ranked as the ninth-worst state for teenage drivers, according to a WalletHub study released this week that measured 23 environmental and safety metrics. Only five states fared worse in teen DUIs, and Idaho was also among the bottom 10 for teen driver fatalities per 100,000 teens. Oregon was No. 1 on the study; Montana was No. 50. To read the full report, go online to wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-for-teen-drivers/4598

.

The Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild

will meet on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 1:30 p.m. at the Burley First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. Beginning, intermediate and advanced quilters are all welcome.