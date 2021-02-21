Midas Gold changes its name, moves HQ to Boise, gets listed on Nasdaq Stock Market

MCCALL — Until Monday, it was Midas Gold, a Canadian mining company with a Boise subsidiary working to bring an old mine east of McCall back to life.

Now, in a nod to Idaho’s state motto, Midas’s owners have changed the company’s name to Perpetua Resources Corp. (“Esto Perpetua” is Latin for “Be Eternal”) after moving to Boise.

The company’s common shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, Perpetua said in a news release. The stock will begin trading “on or around” Thursday under the stock symbol PPTA.

“Today’s approval to list on the Nasdaq points to our growth and readiness to enter the next chapter of bringing the Stibnite Gold Project vision to life,” Laurel Sayer of Boise, the president and CEO, said in the release. “Our listing … will allow us greater access to capital, which will help our team move the Stibnite Gold Project from permitting into production.”

Perpetua is preparing to reopen and expand an open-pit gold mine that operated for a century, including during World War II, about 40 miles east of McCall near Yellow Pine. The company has estimated that it may be able to recover as much as 5 million ounces of gold, 7 million ounces of silver and 200 million pounds of antimony over 20 years.