POST FALLS — Two Idaho pups will try to tackle and tug their way to the end zone Sunday as part of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVI.
Before the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in the Super Bowl, a pack of adoptable puppies will romp around their own football field, where a toy in the end zone counts as a touchdown. The Puppy Bowl will air at 1 p.m. Mountain time this Sunday on Animal Planet.
It’s the fifth year in a row that dogs from North Idaho’s Double J Dog Ranch will participate in the Puppy Bowl. This year, German shepherd Daphne and Shetland sheepdog mix Filbert are on Team Ruff. A third dog from Double J, a 6-year-old Australian shepherd named Lulu, is part of the Dog Bowl, a competition for adult and senior dogs in shelters or rescues. Dog Bowl III airs on Animal Planet today at 9 p.m. Mountain time.
Cristene Justus, founder of Double J Dog Ranch, said Animal Planet initially approached her in 2015 to inquire about bringing a pup to the event. They’ve asked her back every year since.
“Every year we fly to New York City,” Justus said in a phone interview. “It’s filmed in October. It’s a long day, but the puppies love it because they get so much attention from people there.”
You have free articles remaining.
The puppies are divided into Team Ruff and Team Fluff. When they hit the field, the furry athletes typically spend most of their time wrestling with each other, chewing on toys or sneaking in a quick nap — so scoring is not a priority. Still, some pups manage to make it to an end zone and rack up some points for their team.
Justus said Filbert and adult dog Lulu were stars on the gridiron.
“Filbert just has the X factor,” Justus said. “He’s ridiculously cute, loves to play and gets along with everyone.”
For Daphne, football didn’t come as naturally. The lights, camera and action left her looking for Justus — the pup even hopped off the stage during filming in search of a familiar face. Still, Daphne has had plenty of screen time in promo commercials and on social media, Justus said.
That’s ideal, since the real purpose of the Puppy Bowl is to encourage dog adoptions, particularly for dogs like Filbert, Daphne and Lulu who have special needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.