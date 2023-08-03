All property owners recently received assessments notices from your county assessor. Home values in Magic Valley continue to increase. The average property tax rate inside of cities in the Magic Valley, as of the end of 2022, was 1.1274. This rate includes city taxes, county taxes, school district taxes, fire districts, and other assessments and special district taxes?

Your overall tax bill reflects the accumulation of all the property taxes from all the different taxing districts and assessments. For the City of Burley in Cassia County, the taxing districts are as listed below.

CASSIA COUNTY: 0.002526652

0.002526652 CITY BURLEY: 0.002969599

0.002969599 BURLEY CTY BOND: 0.0003453361 (voter approved)

0.0003453361 (voter approved) BURLEY CTY OVRIDE LIBRARY: 0.000288028 (voter approved)

0.000288028 (voter approved) BURLEY CTY OVRIDE STREETS: 0.000171396 (voter approved)

0.000171396 (voter approved) BURLEY CTY LIBRARY: 0.000220784

0.000220784 SCH DIST 151: 0.000000000

0.000000000 SCH 151 PLANT FACILITY: 0.000650042

0.000650042 SCH 151 SUPPLEMENTAL: 0.000771266 (voter approved)

0.000771266 (voter approved) SCH 151 BOND 2015: 0.000967667 (voter approved)

0.000967667 (voter approved) SCH 151 TORT: 0.000008362

0.000008362 BURLEY HWY DISTRICT: 0.001207596

0.001207596 FLOOD DIST 16: 0.000045506

In addition, there are two assessments levied in Cassia County within the City of Burley. The first assessment is from Cassia County for support of Southern Idaho Solid Waste, the entity created by the Magic and Wood River valley counties for the operation of the regional landfill. The second assessment is by the Oregon Trail Recreation District to run all the recreation activities within their district.

In the City of Burley, 100% of the property taxes do not cover the cost of providing public safety services (police and fire). For the current year adopted budget, the police and fire costs to provide services are $3,545,057. All General Fund property taxes expected to be collected are $2,853,944.

This leaves a deficit of $691,113 that needs be covered from other non-property tax resources just to pay for police and fire services. There is no other way in Idaho to fund public safety services except through property taxes. Public safety creates thriving communities.

In recent years, the Idaho Legislature has reduced the amount of property taxes that can be collected by local governments. They reduced the amount of new construction that can be taxed by 20%.

That may not seem like a lot, but in the case of a new industrial facility, it can really make a big difference in what local government can receive to provide essential services. The Legislature also recently approved the use of state-collected revenue to offset the amount of property taxes you pay for schools. The result of this is yet to be seen as it will happen this fall when property tax bills are generated.

There is also a disparity between what all residential properties pay and what business properties pay. The greatest burden of property taxes, because of laws passed by the Idaho Legislature, put almost 70% of property taxes on residential properties.

Local government officials have a difficult task to provide services when property taxes are reduced. This month is the time when all local governments, except for schools, hold budget hearings to determine the amount of property taxes to assess for the coming fiscal year.

If you are concerned about property taxes, I would encourage you to attend the budget hearings and find out what your property taxes are proposed to pay for in the coming year. The City of Burley’s budget hearing is on Aug. 29, the City of Twin Falls on Aug. 21, and the City of Jerome’s budget hearing on Aug. 15.