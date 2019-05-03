JEROME — An elderly man was injured Thursday when a fallen tree rolled on top of him in Jerome.
"We got a call about someone cutting a tree down and someone was underneath it," Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall said Friday. "He had the tree down, but was trimming some branches and the tree rolled over on him."
The accident happened Thursday morning at Clover Creek Apartments in the 1200 block of South Davis Street, Hall said.
A man at the scene grabbed a chainsaw and cut the tree, removing the weight from the man's back, Hall said.
A woman who lives at the apartment complex began chest compressions on the man, who had no pulse, Jerome Deputy Fire Chief Mike Harrison said.
"When we got there, he had one foot still under the tree," Hall said.
Magic Valley Paramedics took over CPR when they arrived, Harrison said.
The unidentified man was flown to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Hall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.