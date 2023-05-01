The Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Drug-Free Student Scholarship has been awarded for each of the past 11 years.

But never before had two students walked away with a full-tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho — until now.

Magic Valley High School’s Bethany Titgen and Kimberly High School’s Tyson Hall were each awarded the top prize following oral presentations last week on the topic: “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”

The finalists were evaluated on their resumes, scholarship applications and essays before oral presentations. Titgen and Hall each shared the personal impact of drugs on their lives, relaying stories of friends and family and pledging to be advocates for a drug-free lifestyle.

The panel of three judges, impressed by both students’ willingness to share their emotional stories, recommended to Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs that two scholarships, not just one, be awarded. He agreed.

The scholarship award through Loebs’ office is open annually to a graduating high school student in Twin Falls County.

The essays of the winning students:

Bethany Titgen

People tend to use drugs for many different reasons, some do drugs to hide their underlying trauma, while others do it for social reasons, and simply because they aren't educated. If we can figure out why drug users are actually using it, then we have a better chance to get drugs out of Twin Falls.

Growing up with many addicts around me I saw people that were able to overcome their drug addictions, but I also saw many people that couldn't. Too many of those people were using it because of mental illnesses, stress, and trauma. I've seen some of my friends, and family slowly giving up and believing that they were never going to make it, my father is one of them. My father struggled with drug addiction for most of his life, he believed that he was better off doing drugs than living a good healthy life. It took him years to change, and all it took was just one day of wanting to get better. He pushed through, and decided to get help, with support from family he was able to stay sober. He is currently twenty-one years sober. All it takes is for someone to want to make the change and the support to commit.

If we provide people with clean, safe environments like rehabs and therapy for no cost to them, then we have a better chance of helping many people come forward so they can get help and not rely on drugs. If we raise enough money to make it to where people would not have to worry about any kind of cost for rehab, we could see an impressive change with adults and teenagers coming forward to receive help.

Drug education is something that kids and teenagers need to be taught more about, they need to learn more about drugs. Hearing stories about how people did drugs and about how it altered their lives is very important but the students need more. Teenagers are going to want to experiment, they need to know what can happen to them and the dangers behind drug use. I was never given the opportunity to actually learn about how dangerous drugs could be until it was almost too late. I watched as multiple people went through drug abuse but I didn't have a clue about how deadly some drugs actually could be. I had to figure it out for myself with nobody teaching me about drugs. We need to find a way to teach the kids and teenagers more about the dangers behind drug use, we also need something for students to do more so they aren't getting into situations where they can get into trouble with drugs.

There are many other things that we possibly can do to reduce the use of drugs. After speaking with some of the peers and teachers around me, I found some very interesting things that could help. Some said providing clean utensils to help protect users against the chance of blood-borne diseases like HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C which can be fatal if not treated. While other people said that if our state was to legalize cannabis medically the police could put their main focus on the harder drugs being trafficked.

We may never be able to stop the use and distribution of drugs, but we can provide drug users with therapy and rehab to receive the help they need. While providing better education to students about the dangers of drug use. The people of Twin Falls would eventually see a change in their town for the better.

Tyson Hall

Can we reduce illegal drug use and sale in Twin Falls County? I believe that we can reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in the county. The real question is: How do we reduce the use and sale of these items? There are many ways that can reduce the sale and use of these items.

One of the many ways that can reduce both use and sale of these illegal drugs is to figure out how the drugs are being transported into the county. If you can figure out how the drugs are getting into the county, then you can then figure out a way to make sure that they cannot be transported into the Twin Falls County. This method will reduce the sale of the drugs by a little bit and hopefully reduce the use with it. This method though is going to be challenging to figure out who and how the drugs are getting into Twin Falls. Twin Falls is a great town with people who want to get the drugs out of the county and away from their family and friends so they can be same and out of the risk of kids doing drugs at an early age. If you can get enough money and enough resources to somehow find a way to figure out how the drugs are getting into the county, I am do believe that most families are going to support this action and donate to it. Yes, there are families that do and sell drugs for profit, and it is a hard job to pinpoint where they are at but if their neighbor or people, they know that support this method tell the authorities

about the family that is doing and or selling drugs then we can reduce the use and sale of these illegal drugs in this county and send them to jail.

The second method I have in mind is a district internee you are willing to prosecute. After that is to get the sheriff, his deputies, undercover agents and all the cops to nail down the people they know have drugs in their home. If they can do this, then the Twin Falls County will have a reduction in the use and sale of these illegal drugs. The cops, undercover agents, and sheriff most like know where the people who have drugs in their home. The only downside to this method is that the authorities most likely need a good source to get the intel that is needed in order to get a warrant to search the place the people are hiding the drugs to get anywhere. The other problem with this method is that most of the Twin Falls County won't say anything because they don't want the person with the drugs to come after them after their time in jail.

There are people in this county that are willing to give names and evidence to the authorities in order to get the drugs out of the county. Those people have been able to turn in drug dealers to get away from them, but they are worried that the drug dealer will come after them. The drugs in this county are very illegal but all we need is for the authorities to get the people who they already have the intel that they have drugs in jail and off the street of this county. As soon as people see that the authorities are putting drug dealers in jail, they will be more willing to give up information about other drug dealers in this county.

The last method I have mind is to have the drug dealers we already have in jail have a longer time in jail than just six months. I believe that this is a good method because in my case if I get grounded for six months, I don't really learn my lesson but if I was grounded for longer, I would most definitely learn my lesson. I also believe this a good method because in a longer time in jail then the demand for drugs that people buy from that person then there would be a decrease in the sale and use of illegal drugs in the Twin Falls County. If that person who gets out of jail then the consumers who bought their drugs from that person won't be demanding more of those drugs from that person.

These are just a few ways we can reduce the use and selling of illegal drugs out of Twin Falls County. There are hundreds of ways to get drug use and selling out of the county. I hope this is enough information on the ways to reduce the use and sale of drugs out of the county that I have lived in my whole life.