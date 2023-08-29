Sit back, relax and enjoy your flight.

That figures to become easier for Twin Falls air travelers starting next week.

Less than three months after Delta Airlines announced plans to reintroduce a second daily flight to and from south-central Idaho’s largest city, Magic Valley Regional Airport-Joslin Field will adopt a new schedule on Sept. 5, with departures at 7:58 a.m. and 1:25 p.m. and arrivals at 12:16 p.m. and 9:56 p.m., according to the city.

“This new schedule and aircraft will offer our Magic Valley travelers a ‘new day’ with more choice and convenience,” Bill Carberry, the airport’s manager, told the Times-News in a Monday email. “We want to build back the numbers of travelers we lost during the last few years.”

OUR VIEW: Twin Falls is getting a second daily flight (again). The rest is up to us. OUR VIEW: We’ve been conditioned to be skeptical about air service from Twin Falls, but this newest venture with Delta Airlines is significantly more viable and worth our support.

Multiple flights and larger jets seems a good recipe. The Delta-operated flights, via SkyWest Airlines, will be carried out with a 70-seat Embraer 175 that, in addition to seating 20 more passengers than the current Mitsubishi CJR200 that flies in and out of Twin Falls, includes comfort-plus and first-class seating.

Those are new upgrades for local travelers.

“We are hearing positive response from the community,” Twin Falls Economic Development Shawn Barigar told the Times-News on Monday via email. “The new flight times give better connections for departures and return flights – particularly with the mid-day arrival and departure. Pricing seems to be reasonable compared to options at other far-flung airports like Boise and Salt Lake City – especially when you consider the saved time of not having to drive to those airports and the savings on fuel and parking.”

Added Carberry, “We encourage people to visit Delta.com to check fares and schedules.”

The price for a one-way flight from Twin Falls on Sept. 5 was $349 for main cabin, $369 for comfort-plus and $449 for first class, according to the airline’s website.

To mark the return of Delta’s second flight, Twin Falls will hold a ribbon cutting and welcome celebration for the afternoon arrival on Sept. 5, Barigar said. The plane will be greeted by a water cannon operated by the Twin Falls Fire Department, followed by speeches and light refreshments, he said.

“Our airport team to include the airline station, TSA, restaurant, and car rental groups are all very excited to welcome the 2nd daily flight and the new E-175 aircraft,” Carberry said.

