Magic Valley producers attend soil health day

KIMBERLY — Standing in Todd Ballard’s farm field, more than 50 people watched how management decisions can change how water moves through the soil.

A soil sample with low disturbance and a cover crop resulted in limited water flowing over the surface and completely saturated soil.

The water collected from the no cover and high disturbance sample, however, looked a bit different.

“It’s looking like chocolate milk,” said Shawn Nield, an Idaho soil scientist with the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

The water carried high amounts of sediment as it moved across the soil. The soil that had a cover crop without tillage was able to withstand the force of raindrops, which can reach 20 mph.

“You are losing money in nutrients and potentially creating issues for the neighbor or the conservation district,” Nield said.

Once the pan of dirt was flipped over, instead of showing water infiltration, the bottom of the conventional soil was dry as the desert.

“I think these examples speak for themselves,” Nield said to the attendees of the Magic Valley Soil Health Field day, hosted Wednesday by The Nature Conservancy.

The event featured three stations to show producers how practices such as no-till farming and the use of cover crops change the soil. First people compared two soil pits, then learned about soil health assessments and finally learned about the impact of active carbon.

One of those producers was Lance Griff, who farms wheat, corn, alfalfa and barley south of Twin Falls.

“We have been implementing soil health practices on our own farm, so it’s always good to get together with other people that share the same interests and learn some things,” Griff said.

He transitioned to management practices focused on soil health in 2013 after doing his own research.

“We felt like we could improve the soil health a lot which then would, in turn, improve our crops and use less fertilizer, be better stewards of the land and economically be better as well,” he said.

Although there can be costs upfront to change and a fair learning curve, Griff said he has seen all the benefits he was looking for.

The field day provided him with important reminders like 50% of soil is materials and 50% is pore space. Porosity is important because it facilitates the movement of air or water.

During the soil health pit demonstration, Nield and two soil scientists from the NRCS, showed the pit in the field using the soil health principles had the needed pH, biological activity and infiltration rate.

NRCS agronomist Nick Sirovtka led producers through a soil health assessment worksheet. The assessment looks at a wide variety of indicators including infiltration, compaction, organic matter, erosion and plant growth.

In the field with limited soil health practices, Sirovtka noticed some soil crusting. Physical crusting occurs when rain separates the soil particles which then cement into a hard layer after rapid drying.

“It creates an issue,” he said. “If we have a soil crust that’s too thick that shoot as it’s coming out of that seed and working only off of energy reserves found in that seed, can’t force its way up and through a crust that forms too soon.”

Keeping the soil covered protects it from raindrops, this can be done through no-till or leaving crop residue on the ground. Another solution includes increasing organic matter at the very top of the soil.

At the final field day station, University of Idaho Extension specialist Linda Schott talked about her partnership with Amalgamated Sugar Co., looking at active carbon as an indicator of soil health.

Active carbon is the small pool of carbon that is available for microbes to use which drives crop production.

“Microbes are the unsung heroes of soil but you just can’t see them,” Schott said.

The 2021 data from her research showed that while active carbon wasn’t correlated with a higher yield or more sugar content, fields with reduced tillage, manure application and more residue had a higher concentration of active carbon.

Why does that matter to farmers? Some buyers want to prove to customers the sustainability of their agricultural practices. Other metrics of sustainability don’t work as well in the Magic Valley because of the soil type, she said. Active carbon measurements can be used as an indicator to show soil health.

“If you are doing a management practice, you are more sustainable; there is a metric that shows that,” she said.

If interested in attending a future field day, contact any of the soil and water conservation districts for more information.

