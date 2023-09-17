Twin Falls woman to participate in ACS summit

Kandie Luttmer of Twin Falls will be one of more than 750 cancer patients, survivors and their family members from all 50 states, Guam and Puerto Rico to participate in the annual American Cancer Society Action Network Leadership Summit and Lobby Day on Tuesday.

In Washington, D.C., Luttmer and ACS CAN volunteers will urge elected officials take specific steps to make cancer a national priority and help end a disease that kills roughly 1,670 people every day in the United States, according to a news release.

Luttmer will meet with Idaho’s full congressional delegation, then join other national volunteers at the Constitution Gardens to honor cancer survivors and remember those who have been lost to the disease during the annual Lights of Hope ceremony.

Hailey library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The Hailey Public Library will host Cultura throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, beginning with a Thursday night presentation from Dirce Flores, a former professional dancer from a small town near Oaxaca, Mexico.

Flores will introduce her area’s regions, multiple ethnic groups, pre-Hispanic ceremonial centers and the Guelaguetza, an annual indigenous cultural celebration, and finish by demonstrating a traditional dance. The event will run from 5:30-7 p.m.

OUR VIEW: Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to come together, celebrate as one OUR VIEW: Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to come together as one to celebrate our friends and neighbors from Mexico, Central and South America, and other countries.

“There are over 20 countries in Central and South America, including Mexico,” Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and community engagement manager, said in a news release. “Each one has a rich, complex heritage, including remarkable histories, beautiful landscapes and unique foods, music, dance and cultural heroes. Our own community has become a melting pot of cultures as people have moved here, bringing their rich traditions with them.”

She continued, “Cultura is intended to be an intimate, cross cultural conversation. It is not a travel guide to the next, best place to visit. It is a conversation with our neighbors and friends, an opportunity to learn more about these fascinating places from our neighbors who know them best of all.”

Cultura will also include events on Sept. 28 and Oct. 8 at the library. For more information, call 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org.

City Club to talk community health on Sept. 26

The City Club of Magic Valley will highlight community health at Sept. 26 event on the College of Southern Idaho campus. The 7 p.m. presentation inside the Rick Allen Room of the Herrett Center is free and open to the public.

Kyli Gough, community health manager for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, and Maria Contreras, director of the newly-formed Center for Community Health, will discuss the “Magic Valley Safety Net,” according to a CSI news release.

“St. Luke’s mission is to improve the health of the people in the communities we serve,” Gough said in the release. “I look forward to exploring the data that informs our work and how our partnership with the Center for Community Health came to be.”

Also:

Melissa Kizilos and Leslie Carter have joined Blue Cross of Idaho in key leadership positions, the not-for-profit provider for more than 575,000 Idahoans announced in a news release. Kizilos became chief medical officer on June 1 after working as medical director, care and utilization management at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota; Carter started Aug. 21 as chief operations officer following a stint at Highmark Health, Inc.

in key leadership positions, the not-for-profit provider for more than 575,000 Idahoans announced in a news release. Kizilos became chief medical officer on June 1 after working as medical director, care and utilization management at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota; Carter started Aug. 21 as chief operations officer following a stint at Highmark Health, Inc. The College of Southern Idaho will mark Constitution Day with a conversation on religious liberty with the Magic Valley Interreligious Dialogue Group on Tuesday at noon in Room 119 of the Fine Arts Center.

with a conversation on religious liberty with the on Tuesday at noon in Room 119 of the Fine Arts Center. The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center Community Education Department is offering four new enrichment courses, beginning Sept. 25: Conversational Spanish (Mondays from Sept. 25 to Nov. 27, 6 to 8 p.m.); Social Swing and Country Style Two-Step Dance (Mondays from Sept. 25 to Oct. 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m.); Pottery Workshop (Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 25 to Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); and Retire with Confidence: Your Roadmap to Financial Freedom (Thursdays from Sept. 28 to Oct. 12, 6 to 9 p.m.). To register, call 208-678-1400 or apply in-person at 1600 Parke Ave. in Burley.