CSI to host writing conference in October

The College of Southern Idaho will host a writing conference this fall to showcase the talents of Idaho high school and undergraduate college students.

The Writing Matters Conference, set for Oct. 5-7, is modeled after the National Undergraduate Literature Conference held each year at Weber State University, according to a news release from the school.

“The CSI Department of English, Languages, and Philosophy is serious about building learners’ acuity in the arts of ready and writing,” Dr. Clark Draney, a CSI distinguished professor of English, said in the release. “We are very interested in giving Idaho’s aspiring writers those kinds of experiences and bringing their best selves to the discussion about why writing matters.”

Students can submit their original work through Aug. 18 online at https://www.csi.edu/writing-matters/submissions.aspx. All forms of work — personal essays, literary criticism, short stories, poetry and short documentary films on literary topics — will be accepted. Applications may be submitted in English or Spanish and dual enrollment students across Idaho are also encouraged to submit their work.

For more information, call Draney at 208-732-6810 or email cdraney@csi.edu.

First Federal raises $17,600 for local charities

First Federal Bank raised $17,600 for local charities during its fifth annual Magic Valley Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament of Champions at the Twin Falls Downtown Commons.

The winners:

First place – Andra Johnson, Harris CPAs, $10,000 for Broken Hearts Rescue

Second place – Amy Box, A Box of Barks, $4,000 for Friends Furever Animal Rescue

Third place – Jennifer Cook, Farm Bureau Insurance, $2,000 for Valley House Homeless Shelter

Fourth place – Jade Sparrow, The Ellis Team at Farm Bureau, $1,000 for Jae Foundation

Best introduction – Tyler Skidmore, 208 Real Estate, $600 for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center

“I still can’t believe that I won! Not a bad gig to make $10,000 in three hours for a good cause,” Johnson said in a news release. “I’m thrilled to know this gives the organization the ability to change the lives and outcomes for many small pets.”

Also:

The Region IV Development Association , which serves the eight-country region of the Magic Valley, will host a workforce housing symposium on Thursday, June 29, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Herrett Center on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho. For more information, call 208-732-5727 or go online to www.RIVDA.org.

, which serves the eight-country region of the Magic Valley, will host a workforce housing symposium on Thursday, June 29, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Herrett Center on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho. For more information, call 208-732-5727 or go online to www.RIVDA.org. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho opened the week at $3.97, up eight cents from a week ago, 22 cents from a month ago and the 10th-highest price in the United States, according to AAA Idaho. The national average, meanwhile, was at $3.59.

– Times-News