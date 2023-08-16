Intermountain Gas files to decrease prices by 20.6%

Intermountain Gas Co. has asked to decrease its prices by an average of 20.6%, or $86.9 million, effective Oct. 1, in its annual purchased gas cost adjustment with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

The proposed change to residential and commercial rates is based on Intermountain’s estimated decrease in gas commodity costs for the upcoming year, according to a news release. The typical residential customer would see a monthly decrease of $11.96, or 19.3%, while the average commercial customer would see a decrease of $72.88, or 24.4%, per month, the release said.

A copy of the applications are available for review at the PUC offices in Boise, on its homepage at www.puc.idaho.gov, and on the Intermountain website at www.intgas.com.

Intermountain serves about 412,500 residential, commercial and industrial customers in 74 communities across southern Idaho.

Mini-Cassia CROP Hunger Walk set for Sept. 9

The 2023 Mini-Cassia CROP (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) Hunger Walk, one of just four scheduled in Idaho and the only in the Magic Valley, will be Saturday, Sept. 9, at Riverside Park in Heyburn.

Proceeds from CROP Hunger Walks help to provide food and fund self-help programs in the United States and more than 80 other countries to address the causes of poverty and powerlessness, according to a news release.

A full 25% of money raised will remain in the Mini-Cassia area and benefit five local agencies: The Minidoka and Cassia County senior centers for their Meals on Wheels programs, Open Hearts Food Pantry in Rupert, Hope Community Food Pantry in Paul, and Community Food Share in Burley.

There were more than 800 Walks in the U.S. last year. The other scheduled Walks in Idaho this year are in Bonners Ferry (Sept. 23), Boise (Oct. 15) and Caldwell (Oct. 15), according to the CROP website.

For more information, to walk or form a team of walkers, call Colleen Parkin at 208-431-0569 or Barbara Ward at 208-670-3305. To sponsor a walker or make a donation, go online to events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/events/burleyid.

Also:

The Magic Valley Chorale will begin rehearsals for its 2023 Christmas concert on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Room 133. Registration is $10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The chorale, directed by Gary Jones, will perform on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. For more information, call 208-733-4482.

Zions Bank has named Catherine Arik as president of its Eastern Idaho/Wyoming region, which includes 13 branches in Idaho, plus Jackson, Wyoming, and Garden City, Utah. Arik has more than 22 years of banking experience, with deep experience in SBA lending in Idaho, according to a bank news release.

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will host a free Hispanic Event on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at La Hacienda Event Center, 133 W. Main St. Food and drinks will be served.