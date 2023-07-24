First Federal Bank lands housing grants to support Idaho

First Federal Bank, through a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines in Iowa, will provide more than $95,000 in grants to three Idaho organizations to support affordable housing and housing insecurities.

The grants were awarded out of the Member Impact Fund, an initiative created by FHLB of Des Moines to encourage financial institutions to contribute to their communities, according to a news release.

The Gem State recipients:

NewWest Community Capital will receive $45,158 to aid with community development loans and services.

South Central Community Action Partnership also will receive $45,158 to be used to purchase land and building lots.

Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley will receive $5,419 to support its mission of building personal strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

“First Federal is proud to partner with the Federal Home Loan Bank to provide funding to these worthwhile organizations,” Brenda Hughes, the bank’s senior vice president and director of mortgage and retail lending. “As a community bank, we understand the need to advance affordable, sustainable, homeownership in the communities we serve.”

Hayden Homes kicks off Twin Falls housing project

Hayden Homes, the largest private home builder in the Pacific Northwest, broke ground last week on a new development project that will include more 100 homes in Twin Falls.

Kenyon Meadows is located at Kenyon Road and Highway 74, on the city’s south side. The development will include a variety of floor plans ranging from three to five bedrooms and 1,201 to 2,250 square feet, according to a news release. Prices will start in the low $300,000s.

“The chamber is truly excited to be celebrating this new development with Hayden Homes. Adding inventory to the housing market is critical to businesses who are trying to attract talent to the area,” said Kyle Tarbet, president and CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “As the economy grows, so does our population and we need housing to accommodate that growth.”

Idaho Home Health & Hospice sale set for Saturday

Idaho Home Health & Hospice will host its Giant Yard Sale to benefit the Idaho Hospice Promise Foundation and a Vietnam Veteran Welcome Home Ceremony on Saturday at the Canyon Springs Extended Stay parking lot, 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls.

The sale will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The noon ceremony, open to all Vietnam veterans, will include a pinning ceremony led by Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall.

For more information, call Susan Nickell at 208-595-3538 or email susan.nickell@lhcgroup.com.

Also:

D.L. Evans Bank will open its 39th branch this fall at the University Place Mall in Orem, Utah, the Burley-based company announced June 29. “We are humbled by the opportunity to continue to grow and expand our family owned and employee-owned franchise while providing our customers with top-notch banking solutions and the best customer service in the industry,” John V. (JV) Evans III, the bank’s chief executive officer, said in a news release.

will open its 39th branch this fall at the University Place Mall in Orem, Utah, the Burley-based company announced June 29. “We are humbled by the opportunity to continue to grow and expand our family owned and employee-owned franchise while providing our customers with top-notch banking solutions and the best customer service in the industry,” John V. (JV) Evans III, the bank’s chief executive officer, said in a news release. World Wide Foods, LLC , a subsidiary of The Mart Group, is expanding its frozen potato business in Rupert with a new facility under construction next to the existing Mart Produce fresh pack facility, according to a company statement. Completion is expected next year. The Mart Group is locally owned by four family farms in the Rupert area: Hansen Farms of Idaho, Circle D Farms, Jentzsch Kearl Farms and Grant 4-D Farms.

, a subsidiary of The Mart Group, is expanding its frozen potato business in Rupert with a new facility under construction next to the existing Mart Produce fresh pack facility, according to a company statement. Completion is expected next year. is locally owned by four family farms in the Rupert area: Hansen Farms of Idaho, Circle D Farms, Jentzsch Kearl Farms and Grant 4-D Farms. The Idaho Transportation Department will begin chip sealing on Main Street in Hailey on Tuesday, with work expected to continue for four weeks. Construction will start at Fox Acres Road and end at McKercher Boulevard, according to a news release.

–Times-News