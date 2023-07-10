Immigrant alliance supports ag workers

The Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance is seeking donations to its Heat and Smoke Relief Fund to support the state’s agricultural workers during the most extreme time of the year.

The IIRA, which has distributed $35,000 since the fund’s creation in 2021, is seeking to raise $20,000 in monetary donations and collect items such as bottled water, sunscreen, hats and sports drinks.

The alliance consists of 11 non-profits whose goal is to help the immigrant and farmworking communities of Idaho. For more information, go to the IIRA website at https://www.iorcinfo.org/iira/.

Idaho gas prices dip by 3 cents this week

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho fell 3 cents to $3.93 to start this week, according to AAA Idaho.

“Fingers crossed that the worst is behind us,” Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said in a news release.

In Twin Falls, AAA Idaho reported an average of $3.88, lower than all major cities in the state except Idaho Falls ($3.81).

Also:

Idaho has the eighth-highest burnout rate among family caregivers, according to a study released Monday by Seniorly, a national online senior living resource center. A record 53 million Americans provide an estimated $600 billion annually in unpaid family caregiving, according to the study. Only Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, Georgia, Delaware, Texas and Tennessee ranked worse than Idaho.

– Times-News