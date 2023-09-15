Finance department roadshow to visit Twin Falls, Ketchum

The Idaho Department of Finance will make stops in Twin Falls and Ketchum during its Fraud and Senior Financial Exploitation and Prevention Roadshow, which is designed to educate Idaho seniors, their adult family members and caregivers.

The Roadshow opens on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls, followed by visits to Idaho, Coeur d’Alene and Boise before finishing Friday, Nov. 3 at The Community Library in Ketchum. All events are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m.

“Ensuring Idahoans have the information, tools, and resources to protect themselves and their loved ones from becoming victims of fraud and senior financial exploitation is very important to the IDOF and to me personally,” Patricia Perkins, the department’s director, said in a news release. “We are excited to interact with Idahoans around the state to equip them with the knowledge and skills to defend themselves against these activities.”

A meet-and-greet with IDOF staff will follow each presentation. Light refreshments will be served, plus gifts and door-raffle prizes. Registration is recommended online at https://fraudpreventionroadshow.eventbrite.com.

Man killed in Twin Falls County crash

A 42-year-old Mexican man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Twin Falls County, according to Idaho State Police.

The man was the only passenger in a 2016 Nissan Versa traveling southbound on North 5000 East when it was struck by a 2009 Dodge Journey traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 30 at about 4:50 a.m., police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The two drivers, also men from Mexico, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Also:

Two Men and a Truck and People For Pets are collecting donations for Movers for Mutts throughout September in Twin Falls. The following items are needed: Towels, blankets, pet beds, dry and wet pet food, dog and cat treats, leashes and collars, pet toys, litter, grooming items, and food dishes. The donation sites include Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Grocery Outlet, D&B Supply, Gem Stone Climbing, Yellow Brick Café and D.L. Evans Bank on Blue Lakes Boulevard.

Jessica Masters, the winner of the 2023 Girl Scout of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Cookie Sales Scholarship, will use the $777 scholarship to study at the College of Southern Idaho, the school announced in a news release. A cheerleader, Masters was drawn to CSI for its national-championship cheer squad coached by Reylene Abbott.

The Minidoka County Historical Society and Museum will host its monthly community night on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Dan Davidson, manager of the Minidoka Irrigation District since 2012 and past president of the Idaho Water Users Association, will be the featured speaker. For more information, call the museum at 208-436-0336.

The Magic Valley Maternity Meet, sponsored by Infused Health, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1741 Harrison St. N. in Twin Falls.

The Herrett Center for Arts and Science at the College of Southern Idaho will host an opening reception on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. for "Echoes of Inanimate Voices," by Veiko Valencia.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, located at 371 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls, will host a Blessing of the Animals event on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 3-4 p.m.