Local students win 2023 Governor’s Cup Scholarships

Eight students from the Magic Valley were among the winners of 2023 Governor’s Cup Scholarships, announced this week by Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

The recipients were chosen from among more than 3,000 applicants by the scholarship program’s 13-member board of directors, based on their commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement, according to a news release.

Kimberly’s Grayden DeVries (College of Idaho), Jerome’s Kamille Mirkin (University of Idaho), Wendell’s Madison Myers (University of Idaho), Carey’s Franco Ocampo (Idaho State University) and Burley’s Elizabeth Tarbet (BYU-Idaho) were recipients of Academic Scholarships worth $5,000 per year, renewable up to four years.

Kimberly’s Brianna Askew (College of Southern Idaho), Oakley’s William Praegitzer (CSI) and Burley’s Ethan Randklev (Idaho State) were recipients of Career-Technical Education awards worth $3,000 per year, for 2-3 years depending on the length of the program.

A reception honoring the 2023 scholarship winners will be June 20 at the Capitol in Boise.

AARP Idaho to hold telephone town hall

AARP Idaho will hold a statewide telephone town hall with the Idaho Division of Veterans Services on Wednesday, beginning at noon

On the call, Bill Heyob, bureau chief and state service officer with the Office of Veterans Advocacy, and Tom Ressler, an AARP Idaho executive council member and retired U.S. Air Force command chief master sergeant, will discuss veteran benefits and answer questions.

Of the 122,000 veterans in Idaho, only 32% have used benefits at VA health care, according to U.S. Census Bureau.

To access the town hall, call toll-free 1-866-767-0637 or go online to the AARP Idaho Facebook page. To register in advance, go online to https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.

For more information, go online to www.aarp.org/veterans.

– Times-News