The 18th annual Snake River Bros. Rally in the Valley, a two-night event with live music and entertainment, an adult motorcycle ride, children’s activities, raffles and silent auctions, and more, will be Friday and Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

The Rally is the non-profit organization’s largest fundraiser annually to support children in southern Idaho. A one-day pass is $30, a weekend pass is $50, a weekend pass with a tent spot is $65 and a weekend pass with an RV spot is $90.

“Where else can you see 8 bands, eat good food, all for a minimal price and help children in the community in the process,” Snake River Bros. writes on its website (www.snakeriverbros.org/events).

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday.

CSI student earns AAWCC scholarship

Leah Scrimpsher, a student and employee at the College of Southern Idaho, has been awarded a $500 continuing education scholarship from the American Association for Women in Community Colleges.

Scrimpsher, who works in the college’s Information Technology Department, plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in operations management at CSI.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity to be able to work with AAWCC and CSI to continue my education and further my career in the CSI IT department and beyond,” Scrimpsher said in a CSI news release. “I am not a traditional student by any means and without these scholarships I would not be able to continue my education.”

The AAWCC, founded in 1973, is the leading national organization that champions women and maximizes their potential at community colleges, according to its website.

Also:

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho began the Independence Day week at $3.96, down two cents from a week ago but 42 cents higher than the national average, according to AAA Idaho. The Gem State was ranked seventh for most expensive fuel behind Washington ($4.98), California ($4.84), Hawaii ($4.71), Oregon ($4.64), Alaska ($4.30) and Nevada ($4.22).

– Times-News