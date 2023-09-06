Alzheimer’s Walk set for Saturday in Twin Falls

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for disease care, support and research, will stage the first of four Idaho events this month in Twin Falls on Saturday.

The Walk will begin at 11:30 a.m. following an opening ceremony at the College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave. Walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each to represent their personal connection to the disease.

Other Walks in Idaho are scheduled for Chubbuck (Sept. 16), Idaho Falls (Sept. 23) and Meridian (Sept. 30), according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information or to register, go online to alz.org/walk.

Burley Public Library gets $500K for expansion

The Idaho Commission for Libraries awarded $500,000 to the Burley Public Library on Wednesday through its Facilities Improvement Grant program.

The funding will be used to help pay for a planned 1,900-square-foot expansion of the library, plus the remodeling of 600 square feet of existing space, according to an ICfL news release. The project will bring the library up to building code, plus create a flexible-use community meeting space and two private study/telehealth rooms.

The ICfL is awarding more than $3.25 million to 15 public libraries across Idaho with funding made available through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund. For more about the FIG program, go online to https://libraries.idaho.gov/facilities-capital-improvements/.

Also:

The City of Jerome and the Jerome Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the city’s new police station, 223 1st Ave. E. A flag raising, conducted by the VFW and American Legion, will be followed by tours of the station.

Delta Dental of Idaho, through its Rethink Your Drink grant program, has provided new Elkay water fountain/bottle filling stations at 22 Idaho schools this year — including Burley High School and Wendell Middle School, and the Bliss and Hagerman school districts.